Let’s Unite For Victory 2024 – Osei Nyarko, Other Eastern Region NPP MPs To Party Members

The Member of parliament (MP) for the Akyem Swedru constituency who double as Chairman of the Eastern Regional NPP MPs caucus; Kennedy Osei Nyarko has urged party supporters and other contenders of the ended presidential primaries to bury their differences and forge ahead with a united front to win the 2024 election.

According to him, the party has to unite and work together to break the eight-year jinx in next year’s general polls.

Hon. Kennedy Osei Nyarko organized a mega health walk through the principal streets of Akyem Swedru through to Akyem Awisa in the Akyem Swedru constituency which was attended by some Eastern region NPP MPs.

The walk was aimed at keeping the constituents and the party members fit ahead of the 2024 general election.

Speaking to supporters Hon. Kennedy Osei Nyarko called on the NPP party faithful to join together to achieve the ambition of “breaking the 8”, adding that the ambition requires the participation of all the aspirants and their supporters.

He, therefore, urged the constituents to rally behind the NPP government to make Ghana a better place to live.

Speaking to some MPS in the Eastern Region who added the health walk, they stated that with unity the party stands a strong chance of reclaiming the presidential seat and ensuring a majority in parliament.

They further pledged to marshall all party members to ensure that the opposition NDC continues to stay in opposition.