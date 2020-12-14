The Reverend Thomas Henry Quamson, Senior Pastor, Assemblies of God, Holy Ghost Worship Centre, Ashaiman, on Sunday urged Ghanaians to be united after the general elections for national growth.

“After the elections we have one Ghana to serve and develop,” he said.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) Rev Quamson said the youth should stay away from all forms of violence and stay safe as the year comes to an end.

He said Ghana as a nation, had come far and nothing should be done to distort the peace it was enjoying.

The Reverend Minister called on political leaders and party faithful to respect the verdict of the Electoral Commission and be guided by the Constitution in their actions.