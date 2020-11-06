The Chefs Association of Ghana has called on Government to upgrade and equip culinary schools to Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) level.

The Association said that would enable members to further their education whilst on the job.

This was contained in a press release issued and signed by Mr Isaac Kofi Sackey, the Association’s President, to commemorate the World Chefs’ Day.

World Chefs’ Day is observed in every October to celebrate the profession and groom younger practitioners.

It was on the theme “Healthy food for the future.”

“Government should involve professional chefs in course content development and involve them in the TVET to enable the country to get competent youth to fill the gap in the hospitality industry,” it added.

The statement said chefs were increasingly involved in the global movement to reduce food waste, navigate people towards healthier diets, sustainable food production and the fight against hunger and malnutrition.

It said despite the numerous contributions of chefs, they faced a myriad of challenges, including education and insurance, which the government could help to address.