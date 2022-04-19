Let’s use Easter to settle our differences – NPP Aspirant

Supporters and members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have been urged to use the Easter festivities to settle their differences and foster unity in the supreme interest of the party.

Mr Robert Sarfo-Mensah, an aspirant contesting the Ahafo Regional Chairmanship position of the NPP gave the advice in an interview with reporters at Goaso in the Ahafo Region.

In an Easter message to NPP faithfuls, Mr Sarfo-Mensah, also former Member of Parliament (MP) for Asunafo North Constituency of the Ahafo Region asked the party supporters in Ahafo to love and embrace each other by allowing the vicarious death and the power in the resurrection of Jesus Christ to bond them in peace.

“We must reflect on, and allow the peace in Christ to bond us in unity so that with shared and common aspirations, and unity of purpose we can break the eight in Election 2024 and bring the development of the nation to the next level” he said.

“The death and resurrection of Christ must bring us together so that we can rekindle our efforts and campaign effectively to retain power. Internal elections must not break our front because that would be suicidal for us in the next General Election”, Mr Sarfo-Mensah stated.

He said his decision to contest for the chairmanship position was just to ensure that everybody in the party was brought on board, make the NPP more attractive to win the two orphan constituency seats in the region and secure more votes in the Presidential elections as well.

Mr Sarfo-Mensah said the party in the region ought to be restructured to make the NPP more transparent so that every member would have a sense of ownership, and participate actively in the electioneering to woo particularly floating voters and masses at the grassroots to enhance the fortunes of the party on the next elections.

He said it remained his vision to set up a fund for the party in the region so that constituency and polling station executives could easily access the fund to make it easier for them to reach out to the masses at the grassroots level and propagate the ideologies ad philosophies of the party to the electorate.

“Let us endeavour to hold fast to our aspirations as party members of the great elephant because I am confident that we can change the face of the party in the region and make it more attractive for every eligible voter to join”, Mr Sarfo-Mensah stated.

“NPP is also a human institution and I know for sure sometimes misunderstanding can come, but we must be apt in settling our differences because the support of every member or supporter is needed for us to break the eight in 2024”, he said.

Ahafo, as a new region, Mr Sarfo-Mensah said the NPP required leaders with excellent political experience and proven track records for the party to win all the six constituency seats, and urged the delegates to vote for him in the party’s impending elections.