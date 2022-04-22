Let’s use holy month to pray for peace – Salaga South MP urges constituents

The Member of Parliament for the Salaga South Constituency, Zuwera Mohammed Ibrahimah has admonished the Muslim Ummah across her constituency to use the occasion of Ramadan to pray for the peace, progress and development of Ghana.

She said the world was currently on its knees thanks to the global Coronavirus pandemic coupled with the twin evil of the Russia-Ukraine war, urging constituents to be more steadfast in supplication for the poor and vulnerable in society in this trying times.

At a short ceremony to donate assorted food items to the Muslim communities within the East Gonja Municipal of the Savannah Region, the ‘much-talked-about legislator indicated that her priority was to see to the welfare and growth of the people of the Salaga South Constituency.

In solidarity with her constituents, the only female MP in the Savannah Region donated bags of granulated sugar, cartons of milk, cartons of tomato paste, Lipton tea among others to the Muslim community to aid them through the rest of the fasting period.

The gesture she noted, forms part of her annual support to the Muslim communities in the constituency and beyond during the month of Ramadan.

According to her, the holy month of fasting was a time of spiritual reflection, self-improvement, heightened devotion and worship and above all, atonement for our past sins and errors of life.

She disclosed that, she will in the coming weeks distribute not less than 300 bags of sugar to targeted needy constituents, especially women and Islamic groupings.

Hajia Zuwera charged constituents to remain united, even in the face of the challenging economic times our country was going through under the current dispensation and have faith in her to deliver the best ever development for the constituency.

The beneficiaries of the assorted food items expressed gratitude to the MP for the kind gesture and encouraged her to keep up the good work of rallying together the entire constituency towards the common goal of development and progress for all.