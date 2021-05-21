A young and rising female musician has called for the need to promote the true culture of Ghana and Africa through local music.

Ms. Abigail Ayizam, known in the music industry as “Abi Ima” who had her breakthrough with her ‘African Girl’ single noted “too much of western culture is not ours”.

Ima, an indigene of Kintampo in the Bono East Region, therefore, reiterated western culture was not only over-shadowing the true identity of contemporary Ghanaians but also misleading upcoming musicians.

She was speaking with the Ghana News Agency over the weekend in Sunyani after the premiere of a single, titled “Give Me Love” that featured fellow music artistes such as Fancy Gadam, a Ghanaian Afropop, dancehall, and reggae musical awards winner.

The music star emphasized that “let’s use our music to positively sell our beautiful local culture to the world”.

The new ‘Give Me Love’ package is advocating for love and cherishing local music, products and services and positively speaking well about “our customary rites, cultural and traditional values”, she said.

Among her releases portraying her original Ghanaian and African identity since 2018 are “African Girl, Only You, Zamziba, Lucky Boy, Fakers, Bronya and Yehia Sika”.

These albums, she said calls for collective and mega collaboration efforts in the music industry to spearhead the promotion of true Ghanaian culture and local products.