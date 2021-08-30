Let’s use peaceful co-existence to champion fight against extremism – NCCE

Mrs Lucille Hewlett Annan, Greater Accra Regional Director, National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has advised Ghanaians to co-exist peacefully and unite in the fight against violent extremism and secession.

She said peaceful co-existence abhorred violent conflicts, promoted national cohesion and rapid socio-economic development.

Mrs Annan gave the advice during a youth activist workshop on secessionism and violent extremism organised by the NCCE with support from the Ministry of National Security to sensitise the youth of Chemunaa and Chorkor in the Ablekuma South Constituency.

She said the workshop was necessitated by recent secessionists and extremists’ activities, which required that the youth, usually energetic and vulnerable targets for terrorists and secessionists for atrocities, be educated and empowered to prevent them from being influenced negatively.

“We are educating the youth who are ambassadors to spread the message they have heard to educate members of their youth groups and we have also asked them to invite us during their meeting times so we could meet the whole group and share the message,” she said.

Mrs Annan said the youth were easy targets for terrorists who indoctrinated and enticed them with money to cause mayhem, adding that similar workshops were being held in various parts of the country to educate the youth on the facts about terrorism and secessionism.

The Greater Accra Regional Director said Ghana was a unitary State and that no one had the right to secede, adding that terrorists usually used secessions as platforms to attack.

Mrs Annan called on Ghanaians to be security-conscious and report suspicious people, particularly those not known “to be working but living extravagant lifestyles in communities,” and report them to the police.

She urged the youth to use appropriate channels to make their grievances known to the right authorities, though they had the right to demonstrate.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) David Joachim Quanson, Crime Officer of Mamprobi Police District Headquarters, asked the youth to put their energy and strength into profitable ventures and not violence and unlawful acts.

He urged citizens to take advantage of the Public Order Act 419 to express their grievances peacefully.

ASP Quanson advised people who would want to demonstrate or block roads for funerals and parties to seek permission from the Police.

He said vigilantism was outlawed and it was an offence to form, promote or join any vigilante group, therefore, anyone found guilty would be fined 10,00 penalty units, thus 10 years or up to 15 years imprisonment.

The Crime Officer also cautioned the youth to desist from being used as land guards.