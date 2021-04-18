Social Media

Pastor Bernard Assiamah, Assistant Pastor of the Harmony Chapel, Kwabenya, has encouraged Christians to use their social media platforms to win more souls for Christ.

He said Social media was a community on its own, made up of different people from different part of the world, with different culture and beliefs that could be won for God.

Pastor Assiamah described social media as an excellent place for the preaching of the Gospel and charged Christians to make good use of the opportunity.

“Anytime you want to post something on social media ask yourself will this please God, and the purpose should be to win souls.”

Pastor Assiamah also urged the citizenry to continue wearing nose mask and use hand sanitizers to curb the spread of COVID-19.

He also cautioned against the stigmatization of people who had Covid-19 and asked the Church to continue to pray for all, especially the sick.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleChristians asked to put their dreams into action
Next articleChiefs and Family Heads urged to live in harmony
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here