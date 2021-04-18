Pastor Bernard Assiamah, Assistant Pastor of the Harmony Chapel, Kwabenya, has encouraged Christians to use their social media platforms to win more souls for Christ.

He said Social media was a community on its own, made up of different people from different part of the world, with different culture and beliefs that could be won for God.

Pastor Assiamah described social media as an excellent place for the preaching of the Gospel and charged Christians to make good use of the opportunity.

“Anytime you want to post something on social media ask yourself will this please God, and the purpose should be to win souls.”

Pastor Assiamah also urged the citizenry to continue wearing nose mask and use hand sanitizers to curb the spread of COVID-19.

He also cautioned against the stigmatization of people who had Covid-19 and asked the Church to continue to pray for all, especially the sick.