Dr Rabiatu Ammah Koney, Senior Lecturer, Department for the Study of Religions, University of Ghana, has called on Muslims to use their faith to change attitudes and mentality to enhance the Muslim practice.

She said, “we learn the fine things of intangibles: values of love, unity, sympathy, caring and sharing, justice, and equality among others, and these are the critical things we need for our development.”

This, she noted, if done, especially in this time of the holy month of Ramadan would lead to the development of the Muslim community.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency, Dr Koney highlighted her expectation for this year’s Ramadan, saying she would want to do it as if it was her last on earth.

“As time goes on you would want to take not just an ordinary introspection about yourself but a really serious introspection of yourself, and so for me, this year’s Ramadan I want to do it very well to the best of my ability and ask for forgiveness and Gods mercies on me.”

She also expected Muslims in Ghana to do the best that they could for themselves and the Muslim community since Ramadan was not only a spiritual season but a spiritual, social, and religious period, which uplifted the believer.

“Whatever we are supposed to learn in Ramadan my expectations are that people would do them very well, practicalize and implement it for the benefit of themselves and the Muslim community.

Dr Koney noted that last year’s Ramadan was a little bit different because of the COVID-19, adding that the socialisation was not there but the Ramadan and the essence of the month were achieved.

“But I think that even though the usual did not happen, it thought us a life lesson. That sometimes it is not the material and the physical, or the literal but the essence of the thing. And I believe it perfected the lives of some people.”

She urged Muslims to observe the protocols even as they strived to achieve the significance and the main essence of Ramadan.

Nii Okai Aryee, Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the Ghana Muslim Mission (GMM), entreated the Muslim community to use this period to read and listen more to the Quran, abstain from acts that would earn them the wrath of Allah and assist the poor and the needy in their communities.

He also encouraged them to be mindful of the COVID 19 protocols because COVID was still with us and urged Imams to include in their daily sermons the adherence to the COVID-19 protocols.

“Our mosques should ensure that the social distancing is strictly adhered to, so that after the Ramadan we will still have healthy Islamic communities.”

Hajia Fati Suleiman, Senior Lecturer, University of Ghana, also speaking about her resolutions for this year’s Ramadan indicated that she believed the pandemic had taught Muslims a lot of lessons.

“It taught us among other things to draw closer to Allah, and that I have resolved this year to become a better Muslim than before and pray for Allah’s guidance to be able to observe the fast in accordance with how the Quran and the Sunnah prescribed it.”

Sheikh Ahmed Adjetey Adjei, Deputy Regional Imam of the GMM, encouraged Muslims to engage in more good deeds as taught by the Prophet and to do what needed to be done in time without procrastination.

He said as Muslims “we need to take advantage of this time to improve upon our spirituality, knowledge and understanding of the Quran in order to be an asset to the Muslim Community.”

Abdul Razal Gibril, a Media Practitioner also said because of the partial lockdown that affected some parts of the country last year he had the chance to pray on time, have some personal time with the Almighty Allah and it was less stressful.

“I am going into this Ramadan with the hope of getting closer to my maker and to be able to carry the lessons of Ramadan into the rest of the year and beyond, and I urge all Muslims to set goals for themselves in this month.”

Mr Lukman Amoo, who works with a Pharmaceutical Company, called on Muslims to maintain the “new leaf” that was characterized and cultivated in Ramadan and also to increase their spiritual growth to gain all the blessings Ramadan comes with while adhering to all COVID-19 protocols.

He said “due to the easing of restrictions compared to last year’s Ramadan, I expect this year to be more of how the previous years have been. More people in the mosque as usual and people breaking their fast together.”

Mr Faraz Nii Okpoti Koney, a Worker with SNNIT, said there was some glimmer of hope that things would get better pretty soon, and that notwithstanding all Muslims must live with the austerity measures at least for the interim, and prayed for Allah to take them through this year’s Ramadan smoothly, and grant them all the bounties therein.

Muslims across the world commenced this year’s Ramadan on April 13 and are expected to end it on May 12 with the Eid-ur-Fitr celebrations of May 13.