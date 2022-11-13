Let’s vote for competent executives – Afriyie Ankrah

Mr Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, a General Secretary aspirant for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has called on delegates voting in regional elections to elect competent executives.

He made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Tema on Sunday during the Greater Accra Regional Conference at the Tema Sports Stadium to elect regional executives.

He said it was the expectation that the Greater Accra delegates would vote for competent people, just as had been done in the other regions, to ensure an NDC victory in 2024.

Mr Afriyie Ankrah, who doubles as the Party’s Director of Elections, described the atmosphere at the Tema Sports Stadium as peaceful and exciting as people went about campaigning for their favourite candidates in a friendly manner.

“It shows the beauty of democracy, at the end of the day we expect the best to win,” he said.

He said those going for the national elections were also looking forward to a peaceful atmosphere to ensure a successful process.

Meanwhile, 23 minimum, and 28 maximum delegates from 33 out of the 34 constituencies in the Greater Accra Region are expected to vote in the ongoing election as there is an injunction on the Amasaman Constituency.