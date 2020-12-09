The Christian Council of Ghana (CCG) has called on Ghanaians to remain calm as the country awaits the official declaration of the winner of the presidential election from the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC).

“Having come thus far, the CCG wishes to remind Ghanaians that the Electoral Commissioner is the Returning Officer for the Presidential Elections and is the only person mandated by law to declare the winner for the Presidential Elections”, a message signed by the Reverend Dr Cyril Fayose, General Secretary of the Council said on Wednesday.

“We kindly appeal to the leadership of the two main political parties to desist from announcing the winner of the Presidential Elections as it has the propensity to cause mayhem in the event that the EC’s official declaration goes contrary to that announced by the political party”, the Christian Council said.

It, however, thanked Ghanaians for once again, putting the nation on the world map as the beacon of democracy in Africa, and also expressed appreciation to the role played by the security agencies, the media and other stakeholders leading to the success of “this year’s Elections”.

It said it was also thankful to God for the peace and tranquility being enjoyed in the electioneering process, saying, in spite of the pockets of violence reported in some polling stations, the elections have been generally peaceful.

The Council also expressed its gratitude to the EC for the manner it has conducted itself and the quick updates it gave to Ghanaians throughout the electioneering period.

“Ghana is indeed the winner in this year’s elections. May God bless our homeland Ghana and make our nation great and strong”, the Council stated.