Let’s work hard to break the “8”- Alfred Boye

New Patriotic Party (NPP) constituency officers and delegates have been admonished to work indefatigably to the attainment of breaking the eight in Ghana’s political term of office in democratic history.

Aspiring Greater Accra Chairman for the NPP, Mr. Alfred Boye made this appeal while congratulating delegates in the just ended constituency polls.

He mentioned that the NPP constituency officers and delegates must use their roles to work very hard to achieve the aim of the party’s mission to recapture power in the 2024 polls because it is necessary for the party to continue doing its best for Ghana.

Mr. Alfred Boye further admonished constituency officers and delegates never to relent on their efforts in doing their utmost best for the party to win power in the 2024 polls because there are more developmental projects NPP must accomplish for Ghana.

The Aspiring Chairman called on constituency officers to ensure a very harmonious relationship among delegates and members of the NPP because the work is a collective effort and everyone’s role is key to the attainment of the party’s mission.

Mr. Boye described the upcoming regional elections as an “election for a purpose” because it would determine the outcome of the 2024 elections to help in canvassing more votes to win both the presidential and parliamentary polls ahead.

“The elephant is a symbol of a very big family and we must come together as a one people with one aim because they are all one family”, he said.

Mr. Boye said it was important for the newly elected constituency executives to ensure unity and progress of members in order to attain the party’s mission of breaking the eight.

He charged the elections committee to ensure a smooth and transparent elections in the upcoming regional elections.

The NPP stalwart admonished delegates to vote for credible and results-oriented candidates to continue doing more for the party to successfully break the eight.

On his part, delegates should give the nod to him as the Greater Accra Regional Chairman in the upcoming polls in order for him to use the best modules and strategies to help the party achieve its momentum in breaking the eight-year term that has existed for some time in our democratic history.

Mr. Boye used the opportunity to wish all Muslims a happy Eid-Fitr celebration and asked for Allah’s blessings to shine on all for a prosperous Ghana.