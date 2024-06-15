Let’s Work Hard To Secure Victory For Bawumia – Abena Osei-Asare

The Member of Parliament for Atiwa East constituency, Abena Osei-Asare, has urged executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the constituency to focus on winning the 2024 elections.

According to her, Ghanaians have enough confidence in the party and its flagbearer, Dr. Bawumia, to better turn the economy around than the NDC.

The MP, also the minister of state at the Finance Ministry made these remarks when she launched the party’s campaign ahead of the next general elections.

During the campaign launch at Anyinam in the Eastern Region, the MP reiterated her belief in continuity in development as a key factor in the 2024 elections.

She charged them to trust the NPP to win massive votes and be declared winners of the presidential elections.

The team is tasked with coordinating various campaign activities of the party ahead of the December 7 polls.

It comprised polling station executives, patrons and council of elders, constituency executives, and other key stakeholders.

In her address to the gathering, the minister expressed her heartfelt appreciation to the entire constituency for their unwavering support and guidance.

She also charged the campaign team to bring their absolute best efforts to the table so that together the party can secure victory on December 7.

The constituency Chairman, Albert Nuamah called on sympathizers and well-wishers to rally behind the team in ensuring victory for the NPP.

Colleague Parliamentarians, the parliamentary candidates from the Abuakwa block, National and Regional Executives, the Clergy, Chiefs, and a host of constituents graced the occasion.