‘Let’s work together for development’ – Kingmakers of Buem

Kingmakers of Buem in the Jasikan District of the Oti Region, have called on the feuding family members to let peace reign in the area to ensure development.

On behalf of Nana Aburam Akpandja V, Nana Antwi- Beriman urged all chiefs in the traditional area to eschew chieftaincy disputes and work closely to develop the area.

He stated that disputes, conflicts, and misunderstanding among traditional authorities had hindered much growth and development of the District.

The kingmakers at a press conference on the state of affairs on chieftaincy revealed that, due to disunity and disputes, Jasikan was overwhelmingly favourite to host the regional capital of Oti during the creation but lost out.

They said, chiefs and people together with their representatives from Santrokofi, Akpafu, Likpe, Lolobi (SALL) threw their support behind Jasikan to become the capital for Oti Region but lost it.

This notwithstanding, Jasikan was again eyeing for the Regional House of Chiefs’ presidency and that one has also gone to Krachi West District because of misunderstanding and disputes.

He told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that, Buem has a role to play as chiefs and traditional rulers in the development of the area, hence, they should set aside all chieftaincy issues and focus on the development goal.

Nana Boatemah III, Ankobeahene of Buem, has also called on queen mothers and chiefs to resolve any misunderstandings amicably to ensure stability, peace, unity and collaboration in achieving the goal of transforming the lives and living standards of the populace.