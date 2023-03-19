Letshego Ghana CEO Arnold Parker resigns

The CEO of Letshego Ghana, Arnold Parker has left the company.

In a statement, the company said it bids Arnold Parker “a fond farewell after his resignation to pursue external interests.”

Arnold Parker was appointed Ghana CEO in February 2014 to then afb Ghana PLC. With a remarkable banking career spanning two decades, Arnold Parker departs Letshego as it ranks as Ghana’s largest Specialised Deposit Taking Institution with over GHS1 billion in total assets from GHS 80 million at his time of joining in 2014.

Recognising Arnold Parker’s long standing contribution and commitment, Fergus Ferguson, Letshego’s Regional Chief Executive Officer for East & West Markets commented, “Having led our Ghana business strategy and operations for 8 years, Arnold has spearheaded and overseen a number of strategic initiatives and developments that support Letshego’s sustainable growth and investment strategy, supporting and improving the lives of many millions of Ghanaians. We wish to express our sincere appreciation to Arnold for the outstanding level of commitment and energy that he has dedicated to our people, our business and our brand throughout his tenure.”

Commenting on Parker’s departure, Letshego Ghana’s Country Board Chairman, Mr Blaise Mankwa said, “On behalf of the Country Board and all our employees, we wish to thank Arnold for his unwavering support and strong leadership through his time at the helm of our Ghana business. He has led the business through exciting times of growth and expansion, successfully evolving our brand and culture from afb to Letshego. Most importantly, Arnold has fostered and encouraged our teams to explore and expand their own career and development potential, fostering excellence within our senior management team abd galvanising a passionate group of brand ambassadors. We wish Arnold every success in his future endeavours.”

Meanwhile, Geoffrey Kitakule from Letshego’s regional team of experts and former CEO of Letshego Uganda, will oversee the Ghana operations as Interim Country Chief Executive, as the Ghana Board continues the search for a suitable successor for Arnold.