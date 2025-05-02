Letshego Ghana Records Higher Defaults Despite Stronger Capital in 2024

Letshego Ghana Savings and Loans PLC reported a rise in non-performing loans to 14.2% in 2024, up from 8% the previous year, even as its capital buffers improved, according to audited financial statements published this week.

The microfinance institution, listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange, saw total assets grow marginally to GHS 1.51 billion, with customer deposits more than doubling to GHS 457.7 million, signaling increased public confidence in its services.

Profit after tax fell to GHS 45.4 million in 2024 from GHS 64.2 million in 2023, driven largely by a GHS 174.8 million credit loss expense on loans, compared to a GHS 18.1 million recovery the year prior. Net cash from operations climbed 19% to GHS 75.6 million, supported by reduced administrative costs and higher interest income. The firm’s capital adequacy ratio strengthened to 23.2%, exceeding regulatory requirements and reflecting improved resilience against financial shocks.

Auditors Ernst & Young issued an unmodified opinion on the statements, affirming their alignment with International Financial Reporting Standards. However, they flagged risks tied to loan quality and macroeconomic volatility. Management highlighted tightened risk oversight through board committees, though the spike in defaults underscores challenges in a sector grappling with Ghana’s inflationary pressures and currency instability.

The results arrive as Ghana’s financial institutions navigate a delicate balance between growth and stability. Letshego’s deposit surge suggests trust in its liquidity, yet the deteriorating loan portfolio mirrors broader sectoral strains. Analysts note that while higher capital ratios provide a cushion, sustained defaults could pressure profitability if economic conditions worsen. The institution’s ability to leverage its GHS 162.2 million cash reserves for strategic lending will be critical in maintaining momentum.

Microfinance remains a cornerstone of financial inclusion in Ghana, serving populations often excluded from traditional banking. Letshego’s mixed performance reflects both the potential and pitfalls of this model, where rapid deposit growth coexists with vulnerability to borrower distress. As regulators emphasize stricter credit controls, the firm’s next steps may set a precedent for balancing risk and outreach in an uncertain economy.