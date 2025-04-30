Letshego Ghana Savings and Loans Records Profit Decline Amid Rising Costs

Letshego Ghana Savings and Loans PLC reported a net profit of GHS 24.0 million for the first quarter ending March 31, 2025, marking a 23.4% decline from GHS 31.3 million in the same period last year.

The drop reflects increased credit loss provisions and higher administrative expenses, despite growth in interest income and improved capital buffers.

Interest income rose 28.2% year-on-year to GHS 209.7 million, driven by an expanded loan portfolio, while net interest income grew 55.3% to GHS 138.9 million. However, credit loss expenses on loans more than doubled to GHS 41.3 million, reflecting heightened credit risk. Administrative and operational costs surged to GHS 82.9 million, up from GHS 41.0 million in 2024, contributing to a 27.3% decline in operating profit to GHS 31.2 million.

Total assets grew marginally to GHS 1.67 billion, supported by a 2.8% increase in loans and advances to GHS 1.05 billion. Customer deposits, however, fell 19.6% to GHS 601.4 million, with borrowings rising 3.4% to GHS 679.3 million, signaling a shift toward debt financing. Shareholders’ equity improved 6.1% to GHS 323.4 million, bolstered by retained earnings of GHS 76.7 million.

The non-performing loan (NPL) ratio worsened to 11.2%, up from 10.0% in 2024, underscoring asset quality challenges. Capital adequacy strengthened, with the Tier 1 ratio rising to 25.5% from 24.2%, though the cost-to-income ratio deteriorated to 52.1% from 45.6%, indicating operational inefficiencies.

Net cash from operating activities improved to GHS 26.4 million, up from GHS 12.8 million in 2024, driven by higher interest receipts. However, repayments on borrowings led to a net financing cash outflow of GHS 17.9 million.

The results highlight the institution’s struggle to balance growth with risk management. While lending activity expanded, rising defaults and administrative costs eroded profitability. The decline in customer deposits raises liquidity concerns, necessitating strategic focus on deposit mobilization and credit control.

Letshego’s stronger capital buffers provide resilience, but addressing operational inefficiencies and NPL trends will be critical. The financial sector’s broader challenges, including tight liquidity and credit risks, underscore the need for prudent risk strategies and cost discipline to navigate evolving market conditions.