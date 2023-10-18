Leverage on knowledge and skills acquired – Prof. Amartey advises graduands

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies (UPSA) Prof. Abednego F.O. Amartey has advised graduands to leverage on the knowledge and skills they have acquired while on campus.

He said UPSA have a unique tradition of producing graduates who have excelled in their academic endeavor and are challenged to face the emerging trends in a modern world of technological advancements in the work place.

“Be the change makers in the World of Works (WoWs) as you embark on the academic journey in your respective job opportunities and employment creation”, he said.

Prof. Abednego F.O. Amartey was speaking at the first session of the 15th congregation ceremony of UPSA in the series of the five ceremonies that will be held by the University for graduands for the 2022/2023 academic year.

At this session of the 15th Congregation, both UPSA Law School and Faculty of IT and Communication Studies are presenting 1,271 students for graduation. Out of this number the UPSA Law School is presenting 134 students, 8 of whom obtained Second Class Upper, 53 Second Class Lower, 56 Third Class and 17 pass.

Faculty of IT and Communication Studies, on their part, is graduating a total of 1,137 out of which 728 are undergraduates and 409 are diploma students. For the undergraduate level, only one student obtained First Class, 136 Second Class Upper, 302 Second Class Lower, 259 Third Class and 30 pass. Ten of the diploma students attained Distinction, while 229 obtained credit and 170 had pass.

Turning the spotlight on significant developments of the University, the Vice Chancellor said the university has received accreditation for the introduction of academic programmes in the 2023/2024 academic year and are as follows Bachelor of Science in Logistics and Transport Management, Master of Arts in Digital and Strategic Marketing Management, Doctor of Philosophy in Interdisciplinary Studies with three options, Doctor of Philosophy in International Security and Intelligence, Master of Philosophy in Media and Digital Communication Management.

The others are Bachelor of Arts in Communications Studies, Bachelor of Arts in Language and Communication, Master of Philosophy in Marketing, Master of Business Administration in Human Resource Management, Doctor of Philosophy/Master of Philosophy in Management.

For his part the President of the Ghana Bar Association Mr. Yaw Acheapong Boafo, Esq. urged the graduands to prove themselves and be confident that they can make a difference and be worthy ambassadors of this great institution, guided by its motto of “Scholarship with Professionalism”.

“I advise you to have and live a life of integrity and be described as being honest and exhibit sound moral principles and an unwavering commitment in your working endeavours”, he added.

Report by Ben LARYEA