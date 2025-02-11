Leveraging Local Leaders Could Boost ECG Revenue – Dr. Elikplim Apetorgbor

Revenue mobilization has long been a challenge for the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), with issues like electricity theft and customer delinquency undermining efforts to ensure operational sustainability.

Dr. Elikplim Apetorgbor has now suggested that ECG tap into the influence of Assembly Members to improve revenue collection, a move that could transform how the company engages with its customers.

Dr. Apetorgbor points out that Assembly Members, as elected representatives with deep roots in their communities, are uniquely positioned to drive awareness about timely bill payments. Their local credibility could help demystify the importance of paying electricity bills on time and curb illegal connections. By engaging these local leaders, ECG might not only see improved collections but also foster a greater sense of community ownership over electricity management.

In his view, involving Assembly Members through performance-based incentives offers a promising path forward. He envisions a system where these leaders take an active role in educating consumers about the impact of unpaid bills and the legal consequences of electricity theft. Such an initiative could also include monitoring efforts, where Assembly Members help identify cases of illegal connections, thereby serving as an additional line of defense against revenue leakages.

The idea is not without challenges, however. Critics worry that local politicians might be reluctant to enforce strict measures for fear of losing political support. There are also concerns about potential corruption or favoritism in any incentive scheme. ECG officials would need to clearly define the role of Assembly Members and establish a transparent framework to ensure that their involvement truly benefits revenue collection without compromising the integrity of the process.

This approach finds support in similar initiatives from other African nations. For instance, in Nigeria, local leaders have played a key role in sensitizing communities about paying their bills, while Tanzania and Kenya have seen improvements in collections and a reduction in illegal connections by involving village councils and traditional leaders. These examples highlight how community-driven strategies can yield tangible benefits when properly implemented.

Critically, Dr. Apetorgbor suggests that ECG should consider piloting such an initiative in select municipalities before rolling it out on a larger scale. A trial period would allow the company to iron out any issues related to conflict of interest or mismanagement and provide valuable lessons that could shape a nationwide strategy.

This proposal reflects a broader recognition that modern challenges require innovative solutions. As Ghana continues to modernize its infrastructure and digitize services, integrating trusted community figures into the operational framework could not only enhance revenue collection but also strengthen the relationship between the company and the people it serves. If successful, this strategy might serve as a model for other sectors grappling with similar issues, ultimately contributing to a more sustainable and efficient public utility system.