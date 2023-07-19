Levitt LA announces its16th season of summer performances

Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles (Levitt LA) is thrilled to announce its 16th season of summer performances in MacArthur Park.

Levitt LA’s summer long coming of age party continues to reflect the cultural mosaic of Los Angeles with an outstanding lineup while enjoying an iconic LA outdoor setting in historic MacArthur Park.

The season starts June 10 to Sept 3, 2023.

Weedie Braimah & the Hands of Time

A Djembist, Composer, Producer and Folklorist of the highest caliber, Braimah has an almost insatiable knack to draw entire audiences into his groove, zigzagging through Africa on a breathtaking rhythmic roller coaster. His sound is the new voice of Djembe Music around the world.

SK Kakraba

He plays the gyil, a wooden xylophone from northern Ghana. He is one of the world’s best known masters of the instrument which he has learned since early childhood.

He makes his xylophone which contains 14 suspended wooden slats stretched over calabash gourds containing resonators.