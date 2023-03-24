LG Refrigerator: Beautiful, Spacious & Cutting-Edge Technology That Keeps Food Fresher For Longer

LG, known for their innovative and smart appliances continue to excite its Ghanaian consumers with smart refrigerators.

Refrigerators which deliver added convenience and advanced technologies come with elevated design and designer-grade finishes.

The stylish and cutting-edge refrigerators from LG are created to fit modern lifestyle; whether one is upgrading or replacing a kitchen equipment or simply wanting to buy a new item.

Explore the extensive collection of LG refrigerators in Accra and Ghana at large and learn about the qualities that set them different from competitors

The Importance of Storing Food Correctly

Here’s the science behind the importance of storing food the right way. If you store your food as it should, it will be protected from bacteria and other microbes. However, if it is not stored correctly, or if it is not stored altogether, microbes will grow in it.

When that happens, the microbes and bacteria growing in food produce enzymes that cause it to spoil, rot, and mold fast. If you want your food preserved, avoid storing it in high temperatures, dirty environments, and humid and lit places, as such conditions expose it to bacteria and germs.

Spoiled meals are unsafe to consume because they can lead to food poisoning and chemical contamination. Therefore, food storage should be taken seriously in every household. Appropriate storage helps sustain the quality and taste of the food we eat, ensuring the presence of all nutrients and the absence of all harmful bacteria.

The question arises, what Refrigerator should I buy and why. These LG refrigerators made our Best Refrigerators of 2023 rating, including one InstaView Model and two Top-freezer refrigerators. LG also makes refrigerators in other styles including side-by-side and single-door models, as well as in both standard-depth and counter-depth sizes. This review can help you decide if an LG fridge is a good fit for your kitchen.

Top Freezer Refrigerator

The LG Top Freezer Refrigerator lineup boasts of features such as the redesigned Door Cooling+ system as well as freshness preserving features such as the Multi Air Flow and Hygiene Fresh+™ system, incorporating the Inverter Linear Compressor technology into all its line-up. In addition to saving energy, the Inverter Linear Compressor promises to keep vegetables crisp, fruit fresh, and meat tasting delicious.

The compressor utilizes innovative technology to provide constant temperature control, a key factor in food preservation. By keeping the temperature fluctuation within 1 degree Celsius at any given time, the compressor can store fresh food and beverages longer than conventional cooling systems. Additionally, the refrigerator’s Door Cooling+ system and Multi Air Flow feature provide steady airflow, delivering superior freshness and taste.

The Top Freezer’s exclusive Hygiene Fresh+™ feature utilizes multi-layered filters and an advanced fan to filtrate bacteria, viruses, and unpleasant odors from the refrigerator’s interior. The highly effective 5-step process includes UV LED sterilization to eliminate 99.999 percent of harmful bacteria commonly found inside refrigerators. Meanwhile, an air supply channel diffuses fresh, crisp air to each and every shelf.

Hygiene Fresh+™ also offers additional convenience by eliminating the need to change or replace any filters. In addition to Hygiene Fresh+™, the Top Freezer incorporates the Fresh O Zone feature to maintain the optimum temperature for food that quickly go bad such as fish, poultry, and red meat. Users no longer have to freeze meat in order to preserve it for long periods of time. Fresh O Zone keeps items stored inside in their initial state of freshness, ready to be cooked anytime.

Models to choose from include; GC-F682HLHL, GN-G382SLCB, and the likes which are available in all Ghanaian shops. For more information visit, https://www.lg.com/africa/top-freezer-refrigerators

LG InstaView Refrigerator

Smart fridges are nothing new. For a while now, appliance manufacturers have been ditching metal doors in favour of glass panels to let you see what’s inside. And LG’s latest InstaView fridge is no exception, but focuses more on design and space. This fridge also uses LG’s InstaView Door-in-Door technology.

A tinted glass panel in the door allows you to see inside the refrigerator with two knocks, so you can browse what’s in the refrigerator without opening the door. This panel opens to an easily accessible compartment from which you can grab frequently used items while preventing cold air from escaping the rest of the refrigerator.

This LG model comes with an ice maker for cubed ice, ideal for cocktails, iced coffee, and other drinks. The built-in water dispenser comes with a Measured Fill feature that can dispense specific quantities of water like 4, 8, 16, or 32 ounces. This function can be helpful for measuring out water for recipes.

The Side by Side Refrigerators is equipped with LG ThinQ technology, whereby users can control key features and access the appliance remotely from anywhere and users can conveniently control the temperature settings without opening the door, significantly reducing the cold air loss.

The New Dispenser with UVnano keeps the nozzle of the dispenser clean regularly. It automatically reduces up to 99.99% of bacteria from the water nozzle with UV Light so that users can get clean, fresh water every time

Models to choose from: GC-X247CSAV, GR-X31FTMHL. For more details, see https://www.lg.com/africa/instaview-door-in-door-refrigerators

Other LG Refrigerators

Are you looking to buy a new refrigerator or upgrade your old one? If yes, check out the various LG refrigerator models online – https://www.lg.com/africa/single-door-refrigerators

Refrigerators by LG are built to give enhanced performance and amazing storage. They have multiple compartments, are spacious, and ensure effective cooling with low power consumption. You can choose from a wide range of LG Refrigerator models based on the size and features.

The LG 169 L Direct Cool Single Door and LG 190 L Larger Capacity Single Door refrigerators are ideal for small families. They offer smart inverter compressors, stabilizer-free operation, and toughened glass shelves. The LG 210 L offers Larger Capacity with Same Exterior Size and Big Vegetable Box.