LG Smart TV Owners to Receive Exciting webOS Upgrades for a Fresh Viewing Experience

With the webOS Renew program, older LG 4K and 8K Smart TVs will enjoy software enhancements, improved performance, and a modern interface—delivering a brand-new TV experience every year.

LG Electronics (LG) is offering the latest upgrade of the webOS smart TV platform to owners of older LG 4k and 8k Smart TVs, effectively evolving their smart TV into the ultimate home entertainment hub.

WebOS Renew program from LG, is made to enhance the user experience on LG smart TVs by providing software upgrades and new features without needing to buy a new TV.

This allows users to upgrade WebOS platform on their existing LG TV, by giving access to the latest apps, improved user interfaces, and better performance.

The user will get webOS upgrades throughout 5 years period quite similar to a new mobile device update, and feeling like a new TV purchased every year.

The webOS Re:New program will bring the latest webOS upgrade to every model in LG’s 2024 OLED TV lineup, QNED, as well as NanoCell and UHD TVs, says Mr. Choongbae Seok, General Manager, Media Entertainment Solutions, LG Electronics West Africa, promising users the joy of a new TV experience for the next five years.

“We strive to provide life-enriching experiences for our customers by delivering a wide range of content and services on our TVs.” With more LG Smart TVs adopting the latest webOS upgrade, content providers and service developers will have more opportunities to spread new content, services and features to a wider audience, Seok said.

LG has added new models to its TV line up. Whether you prefer the self-lit pixels and deep contrast of OLED, or the back-lit brilliance of QNED, LG has an option to fit your home and budget. The selection of new OLED TVs is broken up into two series: the C4 and G4. They span sizes ranging from 55″ to 83″ panels, which can be found in the C4 line, up to theater-like 77″ and 83″ panels that are offered in the G4 series.

Nearly every model supports 4K HDR resolution with Brightness Booster technology, fast AI Alpha processing, and integrated webOS 24 streaming with access to more than 300 free LG Channels.

With the latest version of webOS, LG Smart TV owners can enjoy an even more personalized TV experience with a Home Screen that greets users with recommendations according to their tastes.

The user interface is highly customizable, which means viewers can personalize the selection of content and services and access them with even greater ease. And to make the process even more seamless, the Quick Card UI intuitively sorts diverse content and services into categories like music, games and sports within a user-centric interface that resembles mobile user interface design.

What’s more, courtesy of advanced security technology and an optimized operating system, users are protected with a high level of stability, security and seamlessness throughout the entire viewing experience.

LG has shared its bold vision to become a media and entertainment platform, a business transformation that will enrich customers’ lives by delivering valuable services and a unique collection of curated content across its wide-ranging products.

Powering more than 200 million LG Smart TVs worldwide, webOS will continue to evolve through significant upgrades to constantly revolutionize the customer experience.

LG is poised to invest heavily in its webOS business to secure a vast library of content and services so that it can cater to the diverse lifestyles and preferences of consumers, strengthening its competitive edge in content selection and convenience.

LG TVs are sold in all LG Showrooms across Nigeria and accredited dealers nationwide. These showrooms offer a wide range of models, ensuring that customers can find the perfect TV to suit their needs and preferences.



Additionally, LG frequently runs promotions and sales events, making it even more accessible for consumers to purchase their desired television.

For more information about LG TVs, kindly visithttps://www.lg.com/africa/tvs