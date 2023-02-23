LGBTQ Bill Ready To Be Laid In Parliament In March

Sam Nartey George, a proponent and sponsor of the bill on Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values, and Member of Parliament (MP) for the Prampram Constituency in the Greater Accra Region has revealed that the bill is set to be laid before Parliament by the end of March this year.

His revelation comes after the committee yesterday held a closed-door hearing with the State Attorney on his Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) raising some human rights challenges with the bill.

However, speaking to the press in Parliament today, February 23, 2023, Sam George indicated that the Attorney General is now in full support of the bill as many of the issues he raised have already been taken care of.

He further said that the committee has done a yeoman’s job as the landmark bill is almost ready to be laid before the plenary by the close of March this year