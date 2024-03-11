LGBTQ+ Community in Ghana Appeals to USA and UK Embassies for Relocation Amidst Rising Hostility

Amidst a palpable surge of hostility towards the LGBTQ+ community in Ghana, their plea for assistance has intensified, seeking refuge in the embrace of the USA and UK communities.

Living in perpetual fear, these individuals are grappling with an uncertain future following the recent passage of the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill in the Ghanaian Parliament.

In an exclusive conversation with Ghanapoliticsonline.com,members of the LGBTQ+ community revealed the distressing reality of their daily lives, highlighting the pervasive threats of violence and imprisonment.

The oppressive environment has cast a shadow over their ability to enjoy a peaceful night’s sleep, pushing them to explore avenues for relocation.

The Ghanaian anti-LGBT bill, formally known as the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, secured approval from the Parliament of Ghana on 28 February 2024. If signed into law by President Nana Akufo-Addo, this legislation would impose sweeping restrictions on LGBT+ rights, amplifying the challenges faced by the community.

President Nana Akufo-Addo, in his initial comments on the bill’s passage, assured the public that he has not yet received the legislation and emphasized the country’s commitment to maintaining its human rights record. However, the LGBTQ+ community’s urgent appeal to the USA and UK embassies underscores the gravity of their situation, as they seek sanctuary in nations known for their advocacy of human rights and inclusivity.

You can email their leaders below for further details.

thomasabakauk@gmail.com