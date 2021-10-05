LGBTQ+ Fight Not Religious Dogma, It Destroys Nations – Apostle Francis Amoako Attah

The debate on whether to legalize and not to legalize Lesbians, Gays, Bisexuals, Transgenders and Queers (LGBTQ+) and with some people, especially legal luminaries kicking against the bill currently before Parliament which seeks to criminalize and impose jail terms on LGBTQ+ is getting interesting and hot.

Founder and Leader of the Lord’s Parliament Chapel International (PCI), Apostle Francis Amoako Attah who was speaking on Angel Fm’s Anopa Bofoↄ program this morning was so amazed about the steps being taken by some top Ghanaian lawyers to defend LGBTQ+.

Although he said he is not against them, he said “The only thing I am against is the criminality.”

According to Apostle Francis Amoako Attah similar thing happened in Sodom and Gomorrah when Top lawyers and judges made a law promoting homosexuality where when a person is arrested for committing a crime or an offence, he is laid on a table in public for strong men to have anal sex with them as punishment.

He said the practice happened some 4000 years ago and those behind it were the highest judges in the land.

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah averred that, Ghana cannot accommodate such practice and that even though it is being done in secret and it is obvious it is with us, no attempt should be made to legalize it and make it public and part of our culture.

He criticized those lawyers advocating for the rights for LGBTQ+ people for referring to the situation as a Religious Dogma.

According to the group, including lawyer Mr Akoto Ampaw, Prof. Emerita Takyiwaa Manuh, Prof. Kwame Karikari, Prof. Raymond Atuguba, Prof. Audrey Gadzekpo and the others, the fact that some religious groups found the activities of LGBTQ persons offensive did not mean such persons had no rights or should not be protected by the 1992 Constitution and other laws of the land.

Others are Professor Dzodzi Tsikata, Professor H. Kwasi Prempeh, Prof. Kofi Gyimah-Boadi, Dr Rose Mensah-Kutin, Dr Yao Graham, Mr Kwasi Adu Amankwah, Dr Kojo Asante, Mr Kingsley Ofei-Nkansah, Mr Akunu Dake, Mr Tetteh Hormeku-Ajie, Dr Charles Wereko-Brobby, Dr Joseph Asunka and Nana Ama Agyemang Asante.

But, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah said “It is not religious dogma, it destroys a nation. Nobody should bring religion into this.”

He reminded the Group that homosexuality is more than 2000 years and that it has nothing to do with religious dogma.

He said: “Because it is in the Bible, everyone knows the story. What people don’t know is what destroyed the Roman Empire. The Roman Empire was so powerful that no military force could stand against them, they ruled from Africa to Scotland through Military force. Just as God destroyed Sodom and Gomorrah due to Homosexuality, God brought Roman Empire down due to the same practice and this generation does not know anything about this. The Roman Empire was powerful military wise, but morally weak.”

The Man of God who has won the hearts of many because of his teachings revealed that, in the days of the Roman Empire, 12 out of 14 Ceasers were homosexuals.

“The time the Roman Empire collapsed, 12 Ceasers (Prominent judges) out of 14, were homosexuals and that brought the entire Empire down because God was angry with them,” he revealed.

In the Bible, when Paul went to Rome it was rampant, that is the only cancer in the Roman Empire.

“We can’t bring this to Ghana,” he said.

He likened Ghana and Africa to big markets where people go to and buy food to feed the stomach.

However he said, he is praying to God to help Africa create a market where “we can go and buy food to feed our minds. We must feed our minds for the next future.”

He also applauded China for taking steps to protect its citizens especially the coming generations from the West.

“Timber has failed us, our Cocoa, Gold and Oil are bringing us nothing and now we want to bring LGBTQI+?” he asked, and pointed out that it is about time intellectuals see beyond the so-called rights of LGBTQ+ and understand that Homosexuality destroys nations.

The Six Ps In The School Of Life

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah also called on Ghanaians to pay attention to what they chose to accept and the life they want to live because it the School of Life, there are Six Ps that determine and build an individual.

“These Six Ps are Personality, Product, Packaging, Pricing, Platform, and People. You must be very careful the kind of life you want to live, and the kind of ‘P’ you chose to be your pillar.”