LGCA, AGRC & RegTech Africa Partner Up to Train Local Professionals in GRC Issues

Via this partnership, professionals in Nigeria and the rest of Africa will have greater access to AGRC’s Level 3 Certificates in AML, KYC/CDD, Compliance, ESG and more.

London, United Kingdom – In an effort to continue its expansion in Africa, the Association of Governance, Risk and Compliance (AGRC), alongside its training partners the London Governance and Compliance Academy (LGCA) and BeyondComply, has penned an agreement with RegTech Africa, an emergent global digital tech media platform with a niche focus on regulatory technology innovations in Africa and around the world, to deliver its Level 3 Certificates in AML, KYC/CDD, ESG Principles & Standards, Compliance, Corporate Governance and Sanctions Compliance to professionals in the region.

As part of this partnership, RegTech Africa will become one of AGRC and LGCA’s official training partners, offering greater accessibility to the association’s professional qualifications and shorter courses to interested professionals in these sectors of growing interest and relevance.

AGRC’s Level 3 Certificates consist of a 15-to-20-hour self-paced, online training programme offered by LGCA, two (2) opportunities to pass AGRC’s certification exam, one (1) year of free membership to the association, and use of the PAGRC acronym as a professional AGRC member upon successful completion of the programme.

Mateo Jarrin Cuvi, who serves as AGRC’s Global Manager for Partners and Media, said: “We are excited about this opportunity to expand our association’s presence in Africa and particularly its largest market. Our goals of offering professionals with affordable and inclusive professional qualifications line up nicely with the needs of the African market, and we believe Regtech Africa will contribute to disseminating these training programmes and help us bolster compliance in the region.”

To further publicize these efforts, AGRC and Regtech Africa will organise a series of promotional and informational events targeting financial institutions, universities, and other organisations that might be looking to train their team members in some of these specific areas. This will include offering the programmes’ extra visibility during Regtech Africa’s annual flagship conference to be held at the end of May in Lagos, Nigeria.

Regtech Africa’s CEO and Publisher, Cyril Okoroigwe, said: “Technology and innovation are essential drivers to tackle poverty, boost growth and achieve sustainable development across Africa. Prioritizing capacity building efforts in Governance, Risk and Compliance is necessary for the continent to benefit from the digital era. We’re therefore thrilled about this partnership and look forward to working with one of the world’s most dynamic and innovative, digital first industry Level 3 Certification brands.”

Nadine Ghosn Eid, Founder of BeyondComply and Member of AGRC’s Advisory Council, concluded: “The RegTech industry has been expanding rapidly in the recent years in view of the constant introduction of rules and regulations that require more involvement of human resources and the workforce in every organisation. New technologies are now reshaping the whole compliance sector, and it is becoming more and more difficult for organisations to reshape their futures as a result of the rapid change, technological disruption, and unexpected competition. We are very enthusiastic about this collaboration and look forward to supporting compliance professionals in responding to the increasing complexity of their role and building an effective regulatory compliance ecosystem within the whole African continent.”