Lhaude Unveils ‘Roots: Made in Africa’ Fashion Pop-Up Tour

Africa is proud to present a new program, developed to bring a wide array of African fashion stakeholders together for deeper connection, knowledge exchange, collaboration, and visibility.

‘ROOTS: Made in Africa‘ is an assembling of creative businesses, brands, professionals, investors, industry leaders, and government representatives, designed to enable business-to-business networking, create deal-making opportunities and drive product sales.

The first edition of this travelling pop-up program has been developed in association with Ace Avenue Agency, an Accra-based fashion business consultancy with a mission to develop world-class African fashion brands through retail strategy and operations.

“ROOTS is more than a series of pop-ups,” says Lhaude Africa founder Rhoda Aguonigho. “It’s a celebration of Africa’s vibrant creativity and a bridge connecting African artisans, businesses, and consumers across the continent.

Through Pan-African trade and collaboration, we can not only showcase the brilliance of Made-in-Africa products but also foster a thriving ecosystem that empowers Africa’s creative spirit.”

“One of the values of my agency is to lean into Pan-African collaboration,” shares Elorm Amankwa, founder of ACE Avenue Agency. “We believe that is where actual growth and advancement occurs. That’s why we were so excited to collaborate with Lhaude on ROOTS Ghana.

Not only are we looking forward to engaging with the Nigerian and Ghanaian brands that are coming on board, but we are excited about the B2B and B2C opportunities that this event is going to bring and we can’t wait to see the next steps the brands take afterward, because we know that ROOTS is going to open so many doors for them.”

Across a 3-day gathering in Accra, Ghana from the 7th to the 9th of June 2024, ROOTS is set to host fashion stakeholders from across Africa and the diaspora.

ROOTS is also set to travel to Johannesburg & Nairobi later in 2024 (dates TBC). With exciting fashion design talents signing up and leading voices scheduled to share key insights in panel discussions, ROOTS will be a can’t-miss event for the 2024 African fashion calendar. Registrations are open & space is limited.

[More below]

Schedule (subject to change):

Friday

Creative Tour: 8 am

Pop-up exhibition opens: 12 pm

Cocktail evening & Brand presentation (invite-only): 6 pm-8 pm

Saturday

Pop-up opens: 10 am

Panel session 1: Africa Rising: Exploring the Potential of the Continent as a Hub for Luxury Brands – 2 pm

Panel session 2: Navigating Pan-African and Global Trade: Opportunities and Challenges for African Fashion Brands – 3 pm

Ongoing pop-up: 10 am to 2 pm; 4 pm to 8 pm

Sunday

Creative Tour: 8:30

details above for any queries.)