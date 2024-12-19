Liam Lawson to Replace Sergio Pérez at Oracle Red Bull Racing for 2025 F1 Season

Oracle Red Bull Racing has confirmed 22-year-old New Zealand driver Liam Lawson as its new team member for the 2025 Formula 1 season, replacing Sergio Pérez after his four-year tenure with the team.

The announcement, made on Thursday, December 19, marks a significant career milestone for Lawson, who has been promoted from Red Bull’s junior team over his 2024 teammate Yuki Tsunoda.

Despite Tsunoda outscoring Lawson during their shared time, the young Kiwi’s performances impressed Red Bull’s senior leadership, including team principal Christian Horner. “Liam’s performances have shown that he’s capable of delivering strong results and is not afraid to mix it with the best,” Horner stated, referencing Lawson’s impressive two stints with the team.

Lawson’s promotion continues Red Bull’s tradition of advancing talent from its junior program, following in the footsteps of drivers like Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen, a four-time world champion. Horner acknowledged the challenge Lawson will face in partnering with Verstappen, who is regarded as one of the sport’s greatest, but expressed confidence that Lawson would rise to the occasion.

For his part, Lawson expressed his excitement and gratitude for the opportunity. “This is a lifelong dream for me,” he said. Reflecting on his journey, Lawson credited his six races in 2024 as vital preparation for the full-time seat, especially his brief but notable experiences in 2023 and 2024, where he stepped in for Daniel Ricciardo after the latter’s injury and subsequent departure.

In 11 Grand Prix outings, Lawson scored points three times, with a best finish of ninth place. His standout performance came at the rain-soaked 2024 Sao Paulo Grand Prix, where he secured a remarkable fifth place on the grid.

As Verstappen’s fifth teammate since 2016, Lawson faces a tough challenge in aligning with a dominant champion, but his determination suggests he is ready to make an impact. Fans eagerly await the 2025 season to see how Lawson will measure up against the sport’s top driver.