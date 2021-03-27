The owner of an uptown Mini-restaurant in central Monrovia, Madam Wango Moserat Feaflen has make a passionate appeal to banking institutions , international financial institutions and the government of Liberia to provide soft loan to restaurant owners to keep business afloat following the COVID-19 pandemic .

The owners of the Choicee Restaurant said the soft loan will help Liberian restaurants move ahead in their business. Mrs. Faeflen said most of their clients were guests who normally come from abroad.

The Liberian food specialists said due to the COVID-19, the restaurateur sector encounter lot of challenges that brought serious setback to their businesses.

Said noted that since the COVID-19, customers are rarely visiting their restaurants unlike the past as a result, business is moving slowly

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Tom Thomas on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at her office on Benson Street, opposite Liberia Football Association (LFA) in Monrovia, Mrs. Feaflen noted that the Choicee Restaurant was established in 2016.

She noted that Choicee Restaurant (CR) was officially opened in 2016, adding that as such , CR is making sure to be one of the best among the rest in Liberia.

According to Madam Faeflen, Palm Butter is a favorite dish that many customers like to eat at all times at Choicee Restaurant. Other Liberian soup on the menu at Choicee include potato Greens, Cassava leaf, beans and many other tasty Liberian delicacy.

Madam Faeflen called on the government to promote and focus on Liberian owned businesses so as to prevent them from collapsing.

FOCUS ON PLAM BUTTER

Cataloguing the different genre of soup cuisine, madam Faeflen said, palm butter is a favorite dish for many locals, especially people from the Kru and Grebo ethnic groups

The name palm butter comes from the buttery texture of the soup once it is prepared. Palm butter soup and is made from the flesh of the palm nut. After the nuts are boiled and softened, it is ground with a mortar and pestle without cracking open the nut.

A big mushy mess is formed when finished and water is added to filter out thick juice; the end process is called the palm butter. The palm butter has a much looser, buttery texture.

Palm oil is extracted from the palm nut fruits. This oil is very nutritious and has many health benefits. Adding palm oil to your diet will ensure a much health their lifestyle.

SUPPORTS HEALTHY PREGNANCY

Pregnancy women and their unborn babies need vitamins. Vitamin deficiency is one the most dangerous conditions a pregnant woman can have. Vitamins A, D, and E are found in considerable quantities in palm oil. The body cannot naturally retain these vitamins, which means it is necessary to consume them in diets.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Faeflen is making a passionate appeal to the national government, the Internationals Financial Institutions, the International communities and Civil Society organizations (NGOs) as well as citizens of Liberia to see reason to give support to (CR) so that it can be completely empowered