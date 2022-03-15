Liberia Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Markets, Statistics and Analyses Report 2022 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Liberia – Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband – Statistics and Analyses” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The report includes all relevant publisher research data and analysis. Covering trends and developments in telecommunications, mobile, internet, broadband, infrastructure and regulation.

Liberia attracts private enterprise to build fibre networks Liberia had an effective telephone system before civil war erupted in 1989, though national connectivity relied on basic analogue switching stations situated in each of the 15 counties, interconnected using microwave links.

While this fixed-line network was neither efficient nor accessible to much of the population, the war rendered it virtually inoperable. As a result, Liberia became a country in which mobile networks essentially provide the only voice and data services available outside Monrovia.

The fixed network was a monopoly of Libtelco (rebranded as LTC Mobile in early 2022), a company which became a by-word for mismanagement. The government also lost interest in the company, though from 2020 there have been attempts to revitalise the company’s prospects by enabling it to operate mobile services in competition with MTN Liberia and Orange Liberia. Developing fixed-line infrastructure is largely in the hands of private enterprise, along with support from USAID and other agencies.

In July 2017 Google started a project with ISPs aimed at improving access to internet services and enhancing IP-delivered services in the health, education, and agriculture sectors. Google is being supported by its partner CSquared, which built a fibre network covering parts of Monrovia and connecting 51 government institutions. It has also designed small-scale fibre metro networks in Kampala and Accra.

CSquared in November 2021 was awarded a licence to build an open-access fibre network across Liberia, which will be available to MNOs and ISPs on a wholesale basis.

Key Topics Covered:

Key Statistics

Regional Africa Market Comparison

Market Characteristics

Market Leaders

Market Challengers

Market Emergents

Tmi Vs Gdp

Mobile and Mobile Broadband Penetration

Fixed Versus Mobile Broadband Penetration

Country Overview

Covid-19 and Its Impact on the Telecom Sector

Economic Considerations and Responses

Subscribers

Infrastructure

Telecommunications Market

Historical Overview

Regulatory Environment

Overview

Regulatory Authority

Fixed-Line Developments

Mobile Network Developments

Mobile Market

Market Analysis

Mobile Statistics

Mobile Infrastructure

Major Mobile Operators

Mobile Content and Applications

Fixed Broadband Market

Introduction and Statistical Overview

Fixed-Line Operators

Ltc Mobile

West Africa Telecom (Wat)

Telecommunications Infrastructure

Overview of the National Telecom Network

International Infrastructure

Appendix Historic Data

Glossary of Abbreviations

Companies Mentioned

Liberia Telecommunications Corporation (LTC, Libtelco)

MTN Liberia (LoneStar)

Cellcom

Comium (Novafone)

LiberCell

Globacom

West Africa Telecom (WAT)

