Liberia: WAPIS inaugurates Data collection center for security related threats

In an effort to address the growing wave of violence extremism and insecurity challenges facing West Africa, the Liberia National Police in collaboration with its regional counterpart the West African Police Information System WAPIS along with the global police network INTERPOL formally inaugurated a Data Collection & Registration Center (DACORE). The ceremony was held in Monrovia at the headquarters of the Liberia National Police.

The West African Police Information System (WAPIS) is aimed at providing and tracking information about security related threats across the region through a centralized national system that can be used by authorities for surveillance purposes in maintaining safe environments at regional and international levels.

The first phase of the pilot project began in September 2012 and ended September 2013 with financial assistance from the European Union to four West African nation-states namely; Benin, Ghana, Mail and Niger. Whilst Mauritania as an observer country. The second phase of the project which was initiated in October 2013 to February 2016 saw the deployment of the program in these four pilot countries.

The program brought together state actors and stakeholders from the international community, which included among others, the Resident Representative of the President of the Economic Community of West African States ECOWAS Commission in Liberia Her Excellency Ambassador Josephine Nkrumah who applauded the initiative of the center in Liberia. Amb. Nkrumah described the initiative as laudable and very essential to the peace and stability of the region, especially at the time of growing enormous security threats and concerns in West Africa. She stressed the importance of trained security personnel who can protect, defend and combat transnational crimes. In further remarks, she added that the sub-region is being plagued with crimes such as violent extremism and criminality; but with the presence of WAPIS in the region, it will help curb the spread of violence situations and all forms of insecurities.

For his part, Liberia Justice Minister Honorable Cllr. Frank Musa Dean thanked the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS for embracing the WAPIS concept. Minister Dean stressed the importance of WAPIS inauguration in Liberia which will assist in combating transnational crimes and terrorism in all forms at the national, regional, and international levels through digital information sharing in real time.

Also in attendance was the Head of INTERPOL West African Police Information System WAPIS program Mr. Richard Gotwe. Speaking at the program, Mr. Gotwe commended the role of Liberian Immigration Service. He also mentioned some of the security challenges facing West Africa as; durg trafficking, migrant smuggling, human trafficking, terrorism and maritime piracy which are on the rise in the subregion.