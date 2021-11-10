Liberian government places bounty on suspected murderers of high-profile citizens

Liberian government on Monday said it has set aside a total cash reward of 15,000 dollars for any actionable information leading to the arrest of suspected killers of high-profile citizens who were recently murdered in the country.

In a statement reaching Xinhua on Monday, the Ministry of Information and Culture said the government was willing to pay a sum of 5,000 dollars for information on each of the persons of interest in the recent killings.

John Tubman and William Tolbert — two sons of former presidents of the West African country, as well as Maude Elliot, a senior immigration officer, have been among those gruesomely killed by unknown assailants in the country since late September.

“The public is assured that the joint security is working around the clock to solve three recent murder cases in Monrovia and provide enhanced security to the public,” the official statement said.

The statement said so far, two persons have been named as “initial persons of interest to the investigation,” citing a report by the Liberia National Police.

“Last week, the Ministry of Justice ordered post-mortem examinations on the remains of John Tubman, Maude Elliot, and William Tolbert – who were all discovered dead in their homes – as part of a full-scale investigation,” the statement said, calling on members of the public with actionable information about the suspects to report at the police headquarters, as their identities and rewards will be kept confidential.

The government said a review of the general security situation in the country has been scheduled for Tuesday, emphasizing that it took seriously the death of any Liberian and was, therefore, leaving no stone unturned in getting to the bottom of the matter. Enditem