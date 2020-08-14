Liberian Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor has tested positive for COVID-19, health authorities in the West African country confirmed on Thursday.

The ministry of health said in a statement that Howard-Taylor tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Aug. 10, although there was an initial denial by many local officials.

Another statement by the office of the vice president said on Aug. 7, she was admitted to a local hospital in the capital, Monrovia, due to respiratory complications.

She was flown out of the country on Tuesday to Accra, the Ghanaian capital, for further medical care at a specialist hospital, the official statement added.