Liberians urged to remain calm as results trickle in

The attention of the ECOWAS Commission has been drawn to attempts by some Liberian stakeholders to declare premature victories or put undue pressure on the National Elections Commission (NEC).

The ECOWAS Commission appreciates and commends the people of Liberia for a peaceful voting process on Election Day. It calls on them to continue to exercise maximum restraint as they wait for official provisional results from the NEC.

The ECOWAS Commission reminds the political parties and their leaders of their commitments under the revised Farmington River Declaration on peaceful electoral process, which was endorsed by the ECOWAS Commission and the United Nations.

The ECOWAS Commission reminds Liberians of West Africa’s invaluable role in Liberia’s conflict resolution and peacebuilding efforts, including the loss of lives of ECOWAS Community citizens. The Commission further reminds them of the important role the United Nations and international partners have equally played in post-conflict Liberia, including in the current electoral process.

In this regard, the ECOWAS Commission admonishes all Liberian stakeholders to abide by the democratic tenets of a peaceful and credible electoral process as provided for by Liberian Constitution and other relevant laws, as well as ECOWAS legal instruments, specifically the Supplementary Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance.

The ECOWAS Commission further cautions all stakeholders, including political leaders as well as the National Elections Commission and the Security services of Liberia that ECOWAS, the AU and the International Community will hold them accountable for any actions that may lead to violence and instability.