Liberty Professionals defeat Dwarfs

Dansoman-based Liberty Professionals boosted their chances of returning to the Ghana Premier League (GPL) after beating Ebusua Dwarfs 3-1 in a playoff encounter at the Accra Sports Stadium on Thursday.

With Ashantigold demoted to Division Two, three second- placed teams in the 2021/22 Division One League, including Tamale City, Dwarfs, and Liberty Professionals, would battle for a spot to replace the Miners in next season’s GPL.

William Oduro scored a brace while Blaise Macadjei scored the other goal as the “Scientific Soccer Lads” are just a win away from returning to the GPL.

Ebusua Dwarfs started the game on a blistering note and took the lead in the 7th minute when Richard Addai’s towering header found the top corner after a delightful corner kick by Simon Martey.

Liberty Professionals responded in quick fashion as Blaise Macadjei restored parity for the “Scientific Soccer Lads” with a close range finish after poor defensive play by Simon Martey.

The first quarter of the game was entertaining, with Liberty Professionals controlling possession and being the more likely side to take the lead.

The Scientific Soccer lads did go ahead in the 38th minute after a superb solo strike from William Oduro, who dribbled past two of his markers and dispatched the ball into the net.

Liberty Professionals held onto their lead as the game went to recess.

Ebusua Dwarfs were much better at the start of the second half as they pressed for the equaliser.

Addai came close to restoring parity for the “Mysterious Dwarfs,” in the 55th minute but his header went wide.

Oduro grabbed his second goal of the game as he scored from 12-yards after the referee awarded them a penalty.

Ebusua Dwarfs huffed and puffed to get back into the game, but Liberty Professionals held on firm to their two-goal cushion.

Liberty Professionals would take on Tamale City in the second match of the playoffs on Saturday, August 6, as they look to seal qualification with a win.