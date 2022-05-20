Liberty Professionals Determined To Return To GPL Next Season

Stephen Botchway Head Coach of Liberty Professionals FC, says his side is determined to return to the Ghana Premier League (GPL) next season after beating Tema Youth at their backyard.

The experienced trainer led his charges to defeat Division One (Zone One) contenders Tema Youth 2-1 in match-day 26 of the Division One League to sit at the summit of the zone with 55 points.

With four matches to end the season, Tema Youth are three points adrift the Scientific Soccer lads with both clubs chasing to return to the top-flight.

In an interview with the GNA Sports on Thursday, Coach Botchway revealed that some of his players including Michael Nii Laryea, Kojo Boamah, Godfred Atuahene, Blaise McAdjei were sick, but were ready and determined to “die” for the club when they played in the crucial match against Tema Youth Yesterday.

The 56-year-old said: “What is working for us is the determination to qualify to the Premier League. Even yesterday, some of my key players were sick, but were ready to sacrifice to play against Tema Youth”.

He added that, when Liberty Professionals were relegated to the second tier last season, the team wanted to take two years to return to the league, however, after the first round when the club was on third position on the league log, they started pushing harder to pick the slot in the zone.

He said: “We are desirous to qualify to the premier league. When we got relegated last season, the plan was to take two years but after the first round, we realized we could do it this year. We are training hard for the remaining matches and we will take it match after match”.

Liberty Professionals will take on Golden Kick SC on Sunday, May 22 at the Carl Reindorf Park.