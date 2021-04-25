Liberty Professionals is gradually lifting themselves out from the relegation zone after two successive victories.

The Scientific Soccer lads, recorded the second victory against Berekum Chelsea at Red Bull Arena, Sogakope, with Abraham Wayo and Adamu Amadu scoring in either half to give them the needed comfort in their battle for survival.

Liberty, have won three out of four games in the second round – keeping three clean sheets and scoring seven goals in the process.

Wayo opened the scoring inside six minutes at the Red Bull Arena in Sogakope after picking a delightful pass from the midfield.

Chelsea, who have not won a single away game this season pushed for the equalizer before the break, but it was unsuccessful.

The former League champions started the second half brilliantly – kept the ball for the larger part of the opening stages but could not convert the chances that came their way.

Liberty Professionals goalkeeper Kofi Baah pulled a stupendous save in the 55th minutes to keep his side in the game.

Amadu scored the second goal for Liberty Professionals in the 79th minute to put them in the driving seat – dashing the hopes of the visitors.

Liberty Professionals is yet to lose a game in three attempts – picking three wins from four games.

The win has taken them out of the relegation zone – up in 14th place with 24 points. Berekum Chelsea is 10th with 27 points.