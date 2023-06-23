Liberty Professionals renamed

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has approved the change of name from Liberty Professionals Football Club (FC) to Hohoe United Football Club Limited.

It said the Association had acknowledged receipt of a letter from Liberty Professionals FC requesting for approval for the change of name.

Mr. Prosper Harrison Addo, General Secretary of the Association in a letter to the Chief Executive Officer of Hohoe United FC Ltd, said the Association also acknowledged receipt of the incorporated documents of the change of name from the Registrar General’s Department.

The letter said the documents were attached with Registration Number, CS148720721 and TIN, CO061048259 submitted to the GFA.

It said the GFA noted that Liberty Professionals Football Club, an incorporated company under the Companies Act, 1963 (Act 179) has its name changed correctly under the law.

Madam Linda Ansong, Chief Executive Officer, Liberty Professionals FC, in a release, said the Club has divested its slot to compete in the Division One League and not been sold.

“We write to inform the general public and our fans that the club has not been sold as has been reported in sections of the media.”

It said the Club was still in existence under the ownership of its remaining founder Mr. Felix Asong and would still compete within the Ghana Football Association pyramid.

Mr. Paa Kwesi Asare, Communications Director of Hohoe United FC, in media reports said the Club had bought the shares of Liberty Professionals FC and merged it into Hohoe United FC.

He also noted that Hohoe United FC had existed for more than two decades.