Liberty Professionals will attempt to make amends after their 2-0 defeat at the hands on Kotoko last Monday, as they take on Ebusua Dwarfs at the Dansoman Ibrahim Sly Tetteh Park on Saturday.

The Scientific soccer lads who, currently sits at the 11th position on the league log with ten points, would have to fight harder to pick the three maximum points at stake to enhance their chances of climbing out of the relegation zone.

Their coach David Ocloo, who missed two players in the last league game claims inexperienced ensured their defeat, and he is seeking to work on the psyche of his young players to get the team back on the winning ways on Saturday.

Liberty have won two and lost two in four home games, amassing eight points from a possible 12, whilst Ebusua Dwarfs, on the other side sit four places behind them with a game in hand and comes into the game as the underdogs following an inconsistent show of form in the league.

Their best away result remains a 2-1 win in December last year against Legon Cities in Accra on match day five

Head Coach Ernest Thompson would hope to pull one of the surprises in the league against a side that has yet to lose at home this term.

It seems to be a match of equal strengths and a draw could be the possible outcome, but a win for Liberty could be as a result of the home advantage.