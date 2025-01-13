Libya and Senegal Discuss Strengthening Military Cooperation

Libyan Prime Minister Abdul-Hamed Dbeibah on Monday expressed the country’s readiness for military cooperation with Senegal, stressing the importance of joint action to address security challenges in the region.

Dbeibah made the remarks during a meeting with Birame Diop, chief of defense staff of the Senegalese Armed Forces, in the Libyan capital Tripoli, according to a statement from Dbeibah’s information office.

“The prime minister expressed the readiness of the Government of National Unity to support and enhance military cooperation with the Republic of Senegal, stressing the importance of joint action to address security challenges facing the region,” the statement said.

Diop, for his part, expressed his country’s aspiration to deepen military cooperation with Libya, especially in the areas of military training and joint maneuvers, the statement added.

The Senegalese military official stressed the importance of coordination between the armies of the two countries to address current security challenges, emphasizing the vital role of bilateral cooperation in enhancing regional stability.

The meeting also discussed the reopening of the Senegalese embassy in Libya, “which would enhance bilateral relations in different fields,” read the statement.