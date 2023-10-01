Libya condemns attack outside Turkey’s interior ministry

Libya on Sunday condemned the attack in front of the building of Türkiye’s interior ministry.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Libya voiced strong condemnation of the bombing attack, reaffirmed solidarity “with the sisterly Republic of Türkiye,” and renewed its firm rejection of all forms of terrorism.

The statement added that the ministry also wished a speedy recovery for those injured.

Two attackers carried out a bombing attack in front of the interior ministry’s building in the Turkish capital Ankara on Sunday, slightly injuring two police officers. One attacker died after he set off the suicide bomb, while the other bomber was shot dead by the police.

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said the explosion was the work of “terrorists.”