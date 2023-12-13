Libya deports 963 illegal migrants

The Illegal Migration Control Department of Libya on Tuesday deported 963 illegal migrants to their respective countries, Egypt and Nigeria.

“The total number of the deported migrants is 963 illegal migrants today. Deportation of illegal migrants from Libya continues daily,” Mohamed Bre’a, undersecretary for Security Affairs of the Department, told Xinhua.

“From the deportation office of the Illegal Migration Control Department, a group of illegal Egyptian and Nigerian migrants will be deported to their countries. The Egyptian migrants will be deported by land to their country, and the Nigerian migrants will be deported by air to their country,” Bre’a said.