Libya, Italy ink a deal to collaborate on air transport

The Libyan Ministry of Transport and the Italian Civil Aviation Authority on Sunday signed two agreements on air transport cooperation.

The agreements, one air transport agreement and one memorandum on technical cooperation were signed by Italian Civil Aviation Authority President Pierluigi Di Palma and the Libyan Undersecretary of Transportation Khaled Swesi in Tripoli, said a statement issued by the Libyan Ministry of Transportation.

The air transport agreement will facilitate the resumption of flights between Europe and Libya, and the memorandum of technical cooperation between civil aviation institutions will contribute to raising the efficiency of civil aviation personnel, said the statement.

Direct Flights between Libya and Italy were resumed earlier in September after a nearly 10-year halt.

In December 2014, the European Commission banned all Libyan airlines from operating in EU airspace, citing security reasons.