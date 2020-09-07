Medical workers are seen in a COVID-19 quarantine hospital in Cairo, Egypt, on June 15, 2020. Egypt reported on Monday its highest single-day COVID-19 deaths with 97 fatalities, taking the death toll in the North African country to 1,672, said the Egyptian Health Ministry. According to the ministry's spokesman Khaled Megahed, 1,691 new COVID-19 infections have also been registered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total confirmed cases to 46,289. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)
Medical workers are seen in a COVID-19 quarantine hospital in Cairo, Egypt, on June 15, 2020. Egypt reported on Monday its highest single-day COVID-19 deaths with 97 fatalities, taking the death toll in the North African country to 1,672, said the Egyptian Health Ministry. According to the ministry's spokesman Khaled Megahed, 1,691 new COVID-19 infections have also been registered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total confirmed cases to 46,289. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

The National Center for Disease Control of Libya on Monday reported 1,085 new COVID-19 cases, the highest daily rate of infection in the country so far.

The center said in a statement it received a total of 4,297 suspected samples, of which 1,085 were tested positive, adding that 81 patients have recovered and 11 died.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Libya so far is 18,834, including 2,162 recoveries and 296 deaths, the center confirmed.

A series of precautionary measures against COVID-19 has been taken by the Libyan authorities since the first case was announced in March, which include closing the country’s borders, shutting down schools and mosques, banning public gatherings, and imposing a curfew.

China donated medical aid to Libya in June to help the country’s pandemic battle, including 834 nucleic acid diagnostic kits, 5,000 medical protective suits, 15,000 N95 face masks, 100,000 surgical masks, 5,000 pairs of goggles and 5,000 pairs of medical gloves.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.