The National Center for Disease Control of Libya on Tuesday reported 272 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 11,281.

The center said in a statement that 16 more patients recovered from the infectious disease, taking the total recoveries to 1,112, while the death toll rose to 203 with addition of four more fatalities.

To curb the spread of the pandemic, Libya has taken a series of precautionary measures since the first case was reported in March, including closing the country’s borders, shutting down schools and mosques, banning public gatherings and imposing a curfew.

China donated medical aid to Libya in June to help the country’s anti-coronavirus battle, including 834 nucleic acid diagnostic kits, 5,000 medical protective suits, 15,000 N95 face masks, 100,000 surgical masks, 5,000 pairs of goggles and 5,000 pairs of medical gloves.