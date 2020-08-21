The National Center for Disease Control of Libya on Thursday reported 395 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 9,463.

The center said in a statement that 15 patients recovered and five died on Thursday, bringing the total recoveries to 1,018 and the death toll 169.

A series of precautionary measures against the pandemic, including closing the country’s borders, closing schools and mosques, banning public gatherings and imposing a curfew, have been taken by the Libyan authorities since the first case was reported in March.

China donated medical aid to Libya in June to help with the country’s pandemic battle, including 834 nucleic acid diagnostic kits, 5,000 medical protective suits, 15,000 N95 face masks, 100,000 surgical masks, 5,000 pairs of goggles and 5,000 pairs of medical gloves.