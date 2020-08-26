The National Center for Disease Control of Libya on Wednesday reported 553 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country so far to 11,834.

The center said in a statement that it received a total of 2,094 suspected samples, of which 553 were tested positive, adding that 40 patients have recovered and seven died.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Libya is 11,834, including 1,152 recoveries and 210 deaths, the center confirmed.

To curb the spread of the pandemic, Libya has taken a series of precautionary measures since the first case was reported in March, including closing the country’s borders, shutting down schools and mosques, banning public gatherings and imposing a curfew.

Starting from Wednesday evening, the UN-backed government imposed a 24-hour curfew in the country, followed by a 10-day overnight curfew.

China donated medical aid to Libya in June to help the country’s pandemic battle.