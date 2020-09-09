The National Center for Disease Control of Libya on Wednesday reported 879 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country so far to 20,462.

The center said in a statement that 82 patients have newly recovered and 10 more died, bringing the total recoveries to 2,329 and the death toll to 324.

A series of precautionary measures against COVID-19 have been taken by the Libyan authorities since the first case was announced in March, which include closing the country’s borders, shutting down schools and mosques, banning public gatherings and imposing a curfew.

China donated medical aid to Libya in June to help the country’s pandemic battle, including 834 nucleic acid diagnostic kits, 5,000 medical protective suits, 15,000 N95 face masks, 100,000 surgical masks, 5,000 pairs of goggles and 5,000 pairs of medical gloves.