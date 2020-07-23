The National Center for Disease Control of Libya on Wednesday reported 88 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 2,176.

The new cases were detected after 1,732 suspected samples were recieved, according to a statement by the center.

Meanwhile, 10 more patients recovered and three died, raising the total recoveries and the death toll to 489 and 53 respectively, the center said.

The Libyan authorities closed the country’s borders, schools and mosques, banned public gatherings and imposed a curfew, in order to prevent infections.

The first COVID-19 case in Libya was reported in March.

China donated medical aid to Libya in June to help the country fight the pandemic.

The aid included 834 nucleic acid diagnostic kits, 5,000 medical protective suits, 15,000 N95 masks, 100,000 surgical masks, 5,000 goggles and 5,000 pairs of medical gloves. Enditem

