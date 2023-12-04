Libya, UNICEF sings a deal to improve the protection of children

The Libyan government and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) reached Sunday a work plan to strengthen child protection systems and justice for children in Libya.

The document, reached with the Interior Ministry, aims to reform the national child justice system in line with the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, according to a UNICEF statement.

It would help improve the ministry’s services concerning child protection through “technical assistance, training, and establishing structures and processes to standardize a rights-based approach,” said the statement.

“It represents a successful collaboration between UNICEF and the Ministry of Interior to better safeguard children’s rights and wellbeing across Libya,” UNICEF explained.